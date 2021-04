Shafaq News / The Iraqi medical association in Nineveh announced that Dr. Maryam Ismail and Dr. Ali Jassem passed away for COVID-19 today.

Many healthcare professionals had passed away in Iraq and the world since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Yesterday, Dr. Almass Muhammad al-Hassan,30 years old, passed away from COVID-19 complications today, Friday, in Duhok governorate.

The dentist contracted the virus 16 days ago. However, her health status began to deteriorate shortly after she underwent a Cesarean Section yesterday.