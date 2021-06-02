Report

Three persons wanted for terrorism arrested in al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-02T11:15:23+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces reportedly detained three accusees over ties with the terrorist organization of ISIS in al-Anbar on Wednesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "intel reported that a person wanted by the Intelligence Directorate and Counter-Terrorism-Services in al-Anbar was at his residence in Jubeil neighborhood in the north of Fallujah."

"The 6th Emergency Regiment affiliated with al-Anbar police arrested him and handed him to the relevant authority," the source added.

Another person wanted by the Anti-Crime Directorate in al-Rutba was arrested inside the city arriving from Abu Ghraib, according to the source.

"The arrestee confessed that the purpose of his visit is to convince his cousin to join the terrorist organization," the source noted, "his cousin was brought into custody, and they were both handed to relevant authorities to resume the investigations."

