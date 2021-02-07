Report

Three officers in Najaf airport sentenced to six years

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-07T13:56:52+0000
Three officers in Najaf airport sentenced to six years

Shafaq News/ Najaf Criminal Court sentenced three officers at the governorate's airport to prison on smuggling medicines charges, a source revealed.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "the Criminal Court in Najaf has sentenced the director of the airport port, a brigadier general, the director of his office, a captain, and the director of the military customs, a major, to six years in prison."

"The defendants have been convicted of a case of medicines smuggling through Najaf airport," noting, "this case is the first of many cases against them."

