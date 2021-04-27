Three mortar shells land in Qara Tapa

Shafaq News / The Director of Qara Tapa district, Wasfi Al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News agency that three mortar shells landed in Bani Saad village.

No causalities were registered.

Al-Tamimi added that the security forces and al-Hashd al-Shaabi launched a search campaign to locate the site from which the shells were launched, affirming that ISIS stands behind the attack.

Qara Tapa district is located 112 km northeast of Baquba and includes 66 villages. It is inhabited by Arabs, Kurds, and Turkmen. It is one of the areas covered by Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.