Three loud explosions were heard in Maysan, southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, three loud explosions were heard in Al-Amara, the capital of Maysan Governorate, southern Iraq.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device blew up in Al-Moalemin neighborhood near the house of the member of the Saraya Al-Salam (Peace Brigades), Abu Abbas Al-Hamrani.

He added that the second device exploded near the Al-Noor Private School while the third bomb was placed inside a sewer hole.

No casualties were reported

These events come after three prominent personnel were killed in Maysan.

Yesterday, Armed men opened fire on Karrar Abu Ragheef, a fighter in Saraya al-Salam affiliated with the Muqtada al-Sadr's Sadrist movement.

On Saturday, unidentified men assassinated the anti-drug Judge Ahmad Faisal, and two days before, Hossam Al-Alawi, a major in the governorate police command, was also killed.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived in Maysan, accompanied by the ministers of defense and interior and the heads of security agencies.

Upon his arrival to Al-Amara, the Prime Minister held expanded meetings with the commanders in charge of the southern governorate's security.

Observers cite a growing sense of lawlessness in Maysan. Local officials blame what they describe as "successive weak governments, egregiously mishandled security, porous borders, and a lack of cooperation between government agencies" as the main reasons behind many unlawful manifestations in Maysan.

It is not only at the heart of the country's thriving drug scene but also the battlefield of armed tribal conflicts, where confrontations can last for days with the security forces unable to deter the bloodshed.

In a recent dispute between two major tribes, Katyusha rockets were used, injuring people.