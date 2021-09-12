Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Three killed, two injured in an ISIS attack in al-Azim sub-district

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-12T19:40:10+0000
Three killed, two injured in an ISIS attack in al-Azim sub-district

Shafaq News/ Three were killed, and two were injured in an ISIS attack at the outskirts of al-Azim sub-district, north of Diyala, earlier today, Sunday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS operatives waged an attack on a site of the second regiment from the second brigade of the Iraqi army's first division.

A soldier was injured in action, and a thermographic surveillance camera was destroyed, according to the source.

A few hours later, a group from the terrorist organization attacked a company from the first regiment of the same brigade in al-Talaa village. The attacking group took over the military site of the Iraqi army, killed three soldiers, and injured another.

"The terrorist group barricaded in the site and targeted the enforcements that rushed to the battlefield. The clashes are underway until the moment," the source added.

related

The US-led coalition launches bombing raids on ISIS in Makhmur

Date: 2021-03-17 20:45:21
The US-led coalition launches bombing raids on ISIS in Makhmur

An ISIS group attacks a convoy of the Iraqi Army

Date: 2021-01-25 20:19:40
An ISIS group attacks a convoy of the Iraqi Army

ISIS kills a policeman in Baqubah

Date: 2021-08-09 05:34:26
ISIS kills a policeman in Baqubah

Causalities in an ISIS attack

Date: 2020-08-26 08:56:08
Causalities in an ISIS attack

ISIS fighters kill an Iraqi official, wound five others in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-04-30 06:38:13
ISIS fighters kill an Iraqi official, wound five others in Kirkuk

After Baghdadi’s death... Meet his successor Turkmen officer in the former Iraqi army

Date: 2019-10-27 10:37:46
After Baghdadi’s death... Meet his successor Turkmen officer in the former Iraqi army

A leader in PMF killed during an ISIS attack near Khanaqin

Date: 2020-03-10 11:53:32
A leader in PMF killed during an ISIS attack near Khanaqin

A joint security operation to clear Al-Anbar from the remnants of ISI

Date: 2020-11-10 12:16:32
A joint security operation to clear Al-Anbar from the remnants of ISI