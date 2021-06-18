Three killed in armed tribal clashes in a southern governorate

Shafaq News/ Three people were reportedly killed in an armed tribal conflict in the south of Iraq today, Friday. A source in the Forensic Medicine Department reported that it received the dead bodies of two men and a woman who perished in a bloody conflict in al-Majar sub-district in the governorate of Maysan. The source said that the armed clashes erupted due to a dispute on the borders between two agricultural lands. The security forces cordoned the site, according to the source, transferred the body to the Forensic Medicine Department, and arrested six people involved in the incident.

