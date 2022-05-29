Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Three killed in a restaurant collapse in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-29T12:07:43+0000
Three killed in a restaurant collapse in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A restaurant in the Iraqi capital Baghdad collapsed on Sunday, trapping civilians in the rubble and killing three employees, first aid providers revealed on Sunday.

The restaurant, called Laila, is located in the Jadriya area in central Baghdad.

"Civilians are trapped inside the collapsed building," Iraq's Civil Defence said.

"Civil defence teams have started a rescue operation."

Local reports suggest the collapse was caused by an explosion, although officials are yet to confirm this.

Preliminary findings attributed the explosion to "problems in the gas system."

"So far, three injured persons were evacuated from the kitchen," a source said.

related

Iraq shuts down the Consulates of Belarus in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-11-06 15:29:06
Iraq shuts down the Consulates of Belarus in Baghdad and Erbil

Security forces use live ammunition to disperse a demonstration in Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-25 10:52:43
Security forces use live ammunition to disperse a demonstration in Baghdad

Iraqi authorities release activist Maytham al-Helu before the demonstrations

Date: 2019-10-24 10:09:20
Iraqi authorities release activist Maytham al-Helu before the demonstrations

Two explosions rocked al-Karrada, downtown Baghdad

Date: 2022-01-16 19:23:31
Two explosions rocked al-Karrada, downtown Baghdad

President Barzani to visit Baghdad soon

Date: 2021-04-10 06:22:30
President Barzani to visit Baghdad soon

The security authorities confirm rockets landed inside the fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-16 08:24:26
The security authorities confirm rockets landed inside the fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad

Exclusive Footage of the Massage Center incident in Baghdad

Date: 2020-11-27 08:39:50
Exclusive Footage of the Massage Center incident in Baghdad

Demands to reveal the details of al-Kadhimiyah explosion 

Date: 2021-06-04 19:06:08
Demands to reveal the details of al-Kadhimiyah explosion 