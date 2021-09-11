Report

Three killed, five injured in an ISIS attack in Makhmour

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-11T06:33:19+0000
Shafaq News/ Three were killed, and four were injured in an ISIS attack in the sub-district of Makhmour, southeast of Mosul, Nineveh's capital city.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a police lieutenant, his civilian sibling, and a fighter of the tribal Mobilization perished in an attack waged by a group of ISIS terrorists in the Khattab village in Makhmour.

The source said that the victims were targeted by a roadside bomb while engaging the terrorists.

The clashes resulted in injuring a civilian and four fighters of the Tribal Mobilization, a Sunni paramilitary group that opposes ISIS.

"The terrorist group fled to an unknown destination leaving the body of a militant behind," the source said.

