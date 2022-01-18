Three inmates in Nasiriyah Prison pursue higher education

Shafaq News/ Three inmates in the Nasiriyah Prison for light sentences will engage in higher education studies while doing their time, Director-General of the Prison Ahmed al-Taie said on Tuesday.

Al-Taie told Shafaq News Agency that three inmates serving different sentences began studying law, Medicine, and Engineering.

"This happens for the first time in the Nasiriyah Light Sentences Prison," he said.

"The prison administration obtained all the approvals from the higher authorities in the country to allow those students to pursue their master's degree. We also provided them with studying rooms and a suitable learning environment."