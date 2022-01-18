Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Three inmates in Nasiriyah Prison pursue higher education

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-18T12:36:37+0000
Three inmates in Nasiriyah Prison pursue higher education

Shafaq News/ Three inmates in the Nasiriyah Prison for light sentences will engage in higher education studies while doing their time, Director-General of the Prison Ahmed al-Taie said on Tuesday.

Al-Taie told Shafaq News Agency that three inmates serving different sentences began studying law, Medicine, and Engineering.

"This happens for the first time in the Nasiriyah Light Sentences Prison," he said.

"The prison administration obtained all the approvals from the higher authorities in the country to allow those students to pursue their master's degree. We also provided them with studying rooms and a suitable learning environment."

related

Activist survives failed assassination attempt in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-11-28 07:45:37
Activist survives failed assassination attempt in Nasiriyah

Sajjad al-Iraqi sparks the protests in Nasiriyah, again

Date: 2021-04-01 16:16:56
Sajjad al-Iraqi sparks the protests in Nasiriyah, again

The death toll of the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy ranges between 92 to 100, sources say

Date: 2021-07-13 16:49:05
The death toll of the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy ranges between 92 to 100, sources say

Five wounded in Nasiriyah clashes today

Date: 2021-02-26 13:33:54
Five wounded in Nasiriyah clashes today

Two death cases registered in Nasiriyah prison during the past 24 hours

Date: 2021-05-18 09:02:22
Two death cases registered in Nasiriyah prison during the past 24 hours

In the aftermath of the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy, demonstrators storm Nasiriyah streets

Date: 2021-07-14 16:34:08
In the aftermath of the Imam Hussein Hospital tragedy, demonstrators storm Nasiriyah streets

Unknown armed groups attacking protestors in Nasiriyah, witnesses report

Date: 2021-02-26 14:29:30
Unknown armed groups attacking protestors in Nasiriyah, witnesses report

Unidentified shooters kill a civilian in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-05-23 06:41:57
Unidentified shooters kill a civilian in Nasiriyah