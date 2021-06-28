Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Three injured in an explosion west of Mosul

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-28T10:50:24+0000
Three injured in an explosion west of Mosul

Shafaq News/ Three members of the Iraqi army’s bomb squads were injured in an explosion today in Nineveh Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, that the accident occurred when a mine of war remnants exploded on a convoy of the bomb squad, while it was purifying the vicinity of Tal Aziz village, west of Mosul, from mines and war remnants.

The source indicated that an officer and two other soldiers were injured.

The area was the scene of fierce battles between ISIS and Iraqi forces during the liberation operations in the summer of 2017.

related

A joint security operation in Mosul

Date: 2020-10-13 12:05:28
A joint security operation in Mosul

Large sums of dollars found under the rubble in Mosul

Date: 2021-04-15 09:30:59
Large sums of dollars found under the rubble in Mosul

Mosul becomes a "ghosts city" as the lockdown begins

Date: 2021-05-12 08:14:16
Mosul becomes a "ghosts city" as the lockdown begins

An ISIS terrorist arrested in Mosul

Date: 2020-12-01 08:53:05
An ISIS terrorist arrested in Mosul

12 ISIS terrorists killed south of Mosul

Date: 2021-03-09 07:22:04
12 ISIS terrorists killed south of Mosul

Fires break out in an oil Tank in Mosul

Date: 2021-02-11 09:26:01
Fires break out in an oil Tank in Mosul

Mosul train station to be inaugurated soon

Date: 2021-06-06 16:55:23
Mosul train station to be inaugurated soon

Iraqi air force air strike destroys ISIS hideouts in Mosul

Date: 2020-10-17 10:01:41
Iraqi air force air strike destroys ISIS hideouts in Mosul