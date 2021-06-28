Three injured in an explosion west of Mosul

Shafaq News/ Three members of the Iraqi army’s bomb squads were injured in an explosion today in Nineveh Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, that the accident occurred when a mine of war remnants exploded on a convoy of the bomb squad, while it was purifying the vicinity of Tal Aziz village, west of Mosul, from mines and war remnants.

The source indicated that an officer and two other soldiers were injured.

The area was the scene of fierce battles between ISIS and Iraqi forces during the liberation operations in the summer of 2017.