Three injured in an IED blast in Kirkuk
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-19T18:44:22+0000
Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly struck a military vehicle in Kirkuk on Saturday, injuring three officers.
A source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device targeted a Hammer vehicle of the Iraqi army in Wadi Abshay in Daquq district.
The source added that three soldiers were injured in the attack.
