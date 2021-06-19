Three injured in an IED blast in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly struck a military vehicle in Kirkuk on Saturday, injuring three officers. A source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device targeted a Hammer vehicle of the Iraqi army in Wadi Abshay in Daquq district. The source added that three soldiers were injured in the attack.

