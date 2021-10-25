Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Three injured in an IED attack in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-25T17:23:16+0000
Three injured in an IED attack in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Three persons were reportedly killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in the Abi Saida sub-district, 30 kilometers northeast Baquba.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a bomb planted near the front gate of the Abi Saida Court, wounding a security officer and two pedestrians. 

"A security force rushed to the site, transferred the injured persons to a nearby hospital, and started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident," he said. 

Security murmurs continue to occur in the Abi Saida sub-district due to tribal conflicts and ISIS sleeper cells sheltering in the sub-district villages.

related

QRF extends its mission in Abi Saida

Date: 2021-04-19 16:42:32
QRF extends its mission in Abi Saida

Diyala attack resulted in five dead

Date: 2020-11-05 08:58:00
Diyala attack resulted in five dead

Covid-19: Diyala in under control

Date: 2020-08-03 12:21:56
Covid-19: Diyala in under control

A civilian was injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-08-09 19:33:58
A civilian was injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

13 arrests in Diyala and Wasit in different security operations

Date: 2021-01-04 07:52:19
13 arrests in Diyala and Wasit in different security operations

A policeman wounded in an armed attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-04 05:27:01
A policeman wounded in an armed attack in Diyala

Members of the tribal mobilization forces attack police officers in Diyala

Date: 2021-10-10 16:11:27
Members of the tribal mobilization forces attack police officers in Diyala

Diyala police thwart a plan to blow up a power transmission tower

Date: 2021-06-29 17:05:42
Diyala police thwart a plan to blow up a power transmission tower