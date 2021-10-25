Three injured in an IED attack in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Three persons were reportedly killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in the Abi Saida sub-district, 30 kilometers northeast Baquba.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a bomb planted near the front gate of the Abi Saida Court, wounding a security officer and two pedestrians.

"A security force rushed to the site, transferred the injured persons to a nearby hospital, and started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident," he said.

Security murmurs continue to occur in the Abi Saida sub-district due to tribal conflicts and ISIS sleeper cells sheltering in the sub-district villages.