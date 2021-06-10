Report

Three infiltrators are arrested ion the Iraqi-Syrian border

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-10T19:23:59+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Military Intelligence Directorate announced, on Thursday, that three Syrians who infiltrated the Iraqi-Syrian borders are arrested.

the Security Media Cell said in a statement, "The Intelligence Department of West Nineveh Operations Command arrested three infiltrators on the Iraqi-Syrian border who are intended to head to the city of Duhok.

It indicated that the detainees are of Syrian nationality, and they were handed over to the competent authorities to take legal measures against them.

