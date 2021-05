Shafaq News/ The governorates of Najaf, Babel, and al-Anbar requested an exemption from the 10-day lockdown decision instrumented by the Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety.

Shafaq News Agency obtained Official letters appended by the signatures of the governors of Najaf, Babel, and al-Anbar addressing the committee.

The three governors made an exemption request from the total lockdown that extends for ten days starting from Wednesday, May 12, during which Eid el-Fitr coincides.