Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Three drug dealers arrested in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-23T16:10:01+0000
Three drug dealers arrested in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Two citizens were injured in a brawl over a football match, and three drug dealers were apprehended by law enforcement forces, a source in Dhi Qar governorate said. 

Two citizens were injured in a shooting in al-Tar district in the far south of Dhi Qar, the source said. "The perpetrator shot his two cousins and fled away after a quarrel over a football match escalated."

In another context,  the source said that a security force arrested three drug dealers in Nasiriyah in possession of more than 2,200 illicit drug pills (Captagon and Crystal Meth).

The source added that the arrestees were transferred to a detention center to complete the inquiries.

related

The Families of Dhi Qar demonstrator’s victims meet the head of the Supreme Judicial Council

Date: 2020-12-06 12:08:54
The Families of Dhi Qar demonstrator’s victims meet the head of the Supreme Judicial Council

Al-Ghanmi angry over Dhi Qar situation

Date: 2021-02-26 07:53:49
Al-Ghanmi angry over Dhi Qar situation

A demonstrator shot and seriously injured in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-02-08 06:05:37
A demonstrator shot and seriously injured in Nasiriyah

A huge security force arrives in Dhi Qar ahead of Pope's visit

Date: 2021-03-03 12:59:11
A huge security force arrives in Dhi Qar ahead of Pope's visit

An official in Dhi Qar warn of the exacerbation of the overfishing problem

Date: 2021-01-18 14:36:44
An official in Dhi Qar warn of the exacerbation of the overfishing problem

Shortly after his inauguration, al-Khafaji stokes the demonstrators' resentment

Date: 2021-04-08 16:02:14
Shortly after his inauguration, al-Khafaji stokes the demonstrators' resentment

Al-Asadi to meet security leader and tribal Sheikhs in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-27 15:29:50
Al-Asadi to meet security leader and tribal Sheikhs in Dhi Qar

Three protestors injured in an explosion in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-08-21 20:15:23
Three protestors injured in an explosion in Dhi Qar