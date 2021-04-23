Report

Three died in Al-Abara attack, Diyala Police

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-23T13:02:11+0000
Shafaq News / The Diyala Police Command revealed, on Friday, new updates of Al-Abara attack.

A source in the Police Command media told Shafaq News Agency, that "the attack with two explosive devices and sniping by ISIS terrorist elements on the outskirts of Jizani Al-Mulla Jawad village killed three and wounded eight others of the security Forces and civilians."

The source added, "The dead are a policeman and two civilians, while the wounded included an officer and other civilians."

In the same context, the source said an officer from the explosives control unit in Al-Abara district has died when an explosive device blew up at a house where ISIS snipers were hidden.

