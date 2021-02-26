Three demonstrators killed in Nasiriyah

Shafaq News / A security source reported that three demonstrators were killed in clashes with security forces in Nasiriyah, the center of Dhi Qar governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Three protestors were killed this afternoon, during the violent protests that Nasiriyah is witnessing for the fifth day in a row, to demand the dismissal of Governor Nazem Al-Waeli."

He added, "Al-Haboubi Hospital opened a garage to receive the wounded, whose number exceeded seventy."

"There was an agreement between the demonstrators to burn the governorate's provincial council", the source said.

The source pointed out, "the demonstrators regained control of Al-Nasr and Al-Zaitoun bridges in central Nasiriyah, after expelling the security forces from them."