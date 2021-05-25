Report

Three demonstrators injured by the law enforcement's live ammunition

Date: 2021-05-25T16:53:36+0000
Shafaq News/ Three demonstrators reportedly sustained severe injuries after the security forces deployed live ammunition to clear the demonstrators from al-Omma park, near al-Tahrir Square.

A security source and Eyewitnesses said that the law enforcement forces deployed live ammunition "heavily", injuring three demonstrators, which required transferring them to hospital for medical care.

 Law enforcement forces used live bullets to disperse the masses demonstrating in al-Tahrir Square, downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, according to Eyewitnesses.

Demonstrators gathered today in al-Tahrir Square, near Bab Sharqi, to demand revealing the identities of those involved in killing demonstrators and activists.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that a demonstrator sustained severe injuries when security forces opened fire towards the demonstrators.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported clashes between demonstrators and security forces in al-Tahrir Square when the latter attempted to confine the infuriated demonstrators in the Bab Sharqi area. Three security officers and two demonstrators were injured in the skirmishes.

