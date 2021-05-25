Three demonstrators injured by the law enforcement's live ammunition

Shafaq News/ Three demonstrators reportedly sustained severe injuries after the security forces deployed live ammunition to clear the demonstrators from al-Omma park, near al-Tahrir Square.

Demonstrators gathered today in al-Tahrir Square, near Bab Sharqi, to demand revealing the identities of those involved in killing demonstrators and activists.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported clashes between demonstrators and security forces in al-Tahrir Square when the latter attempted to confine the infuriated demonstrators in the Bab Sharqi area. Three security officers and two demonstrators were injured in the skirmishes.