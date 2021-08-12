Three demonstrators injured by lethal force in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Three people sustained varying injuries on Thursday when demonstrators marched on Ebrahim al-Khalil street, downtown Nasiriyah, the capital city of the Dhi Qar governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the demonstrators demanded releasing the civilian activist Falah al-Ziyadi, whom the security forces detained recently.

"Security forces utilized live rounds to disperse the demonstrators. Three demonstrators were injured and transferred to hospital for treatment," he said, "activist Hamoude al-Aqili, also known as Abu Houta, was among the injured people."

The source continued, "the detained activist Falah al-Ziyadi is wanted by the Judiciary pursuant to Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal code for homicide."