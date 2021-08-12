Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Three demonstrators injured by lethal force in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-12T16:45:24+0000
Three demonstrators injured by lethal force in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Three people sustained varying injuries on Thursday when demonstrators marched on Ebrahim al-Khalil street, downtown Nasiriyah, the capital city of the Dhi Qar governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the demonstrators demanded releasing the civilian activist Falah al-Ziyadi, whom the security forces detained recently.

"Security forces utilized live rounds to disperse the demonstrators. Three demonstrators were injured and transferred to hospital for treatment," he said, "activist Hamoude al-Aqili, also known as Abu Houta, was among the injured people."

The source continued, "the detained activist Falah al-Ziyadi is wanted by the Judiciary pursuant to Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal code for homicide."

related

Nasiriyah Demonstrators block a highway east of Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-05-09 19:16:09
Nasiriyah Demonstrators block a highway east of Dhi Qar

Demonstrators put iron locks on government departments’ gates in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-05-30 20:22:04
Demonstrators put iron locks on government departments’ gates in Dhi Qar

Tribal sheikhs and notables in Dhi Qar disown of demonstrators ‘closing official departments

Date: 2021-06-03 21:24:06
Tribal sheikhs and notables in Dhi Qar disown of demonstrators ‘closing official departments

Level "C" security alert near the Appeal court

Date: 2021-02-07 09:27:58
Level "C" security alert near the Appeal court

Demonstrators storm the streets in four Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-03-15 08:26:16
Demonstrators storm the streets in four Iraqi governorates

Dhi Qar protestors to go back to streets as the two-week ultimatum ends tomorrow 

Date: 2021-06-15 11:26:46
Dhi Qar protestors to go back to streets as the two-week ultimatum ends tomorrow 

Al-Kadhimi establishes an advisory council for the Governor in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-03-02 15:30:55
Al-Kadhimi establishes an advisory council for the Governor in Dhi Qar

Three explosions target the US-led coalition in Iraq within hours

Date: 2021-04-27 08:44:31
Three explosions target the US-led coalition in Iraq within hours