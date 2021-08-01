Three demonstrations in Dhi Qar this morning

Shafaq News/ Dozens of lecturers and teachers gathered near the headquarters of Dhi Qar's Directorate of Education to demand improving their contracts and disbursing the dues of eligible grades.

Elsewhere, the relatives of the Nasiriyah tragedy victims organized a demonstration this morning in the city center. The grieving families called on the authorities to ramp up the investigations and serve justice to the people responsible for the incident, according to Shafaq News Agency correspondent.

Our correspondent said that a group of demonstrators staged a gathering at the front gate of the Social Welfare Directorate in Dhi Qar. The demonstrators demanded completing their applications and speed up their referral to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.