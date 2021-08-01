Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Three demonstrations in Dhi Qar this morning

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-01T07:52:32+0000
Three demonstrations in Dhi Qar this morning

Shafaq News/ Dozens of lecturers and teachers gathered near the headquarters of Dhi Qar's Directorate of Education to demand improving their contracts and disbursing the dues of eligible grades.

Elsewhere, the relatives of the Nasiriyah tragedy victims organized a demonstration this morning in the city center. The grieving families called on the authorities to ramp up the investigations and serve justice to the people responsible for the incident, according to Shafaq News Agency correspondent.

Our correspondent said that a group of demonstrators staged a gathering at the front gate of the Social Welfare Directorate in Dhi Qar. The demonstrators demanded completing their applications and speed up their referral to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

related

Lawyer shot dead inside his house by unknown gunmen in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-08 12:35:44
Lawyer shot dead inside his house by unknown gunmen in Dhi Qar

A source denies reports about an assassination attempt targeting a journalist in Dhi Qar 

Date: 2021-06-05 14:48:34
A source denies reports about an assassination attempt targeting a journalist in Dhi Qar 

Angry protesters block Imam Ali Street in Dhi Qar Governorate

Date: 2021-05-07 08:19:39
Angry protesters block Imam Ali Street in Dhi Qar Governorate

Dhi Qar Protestors end their sit-ins next to the Education Directorate

Date: 2021-04-06 18:57:59
Dhi Qar Protestors end their sit-ins next to the Education Directorate

Al-Rifai DC reveals truth behind armed attack on district building

Date: 2021-05-23 13:18:17
Al-Rifai DC reveals truth behind armed attack on district building

Demonstrations in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-07-25 09:14:43
Demonstrations in Dhi Qar

Demonstrators picketed state departments in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-06-27 09:57:48
Demonstrators picketed state departments in Dhi Qar

Al-Kadhimi officially assigns Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi as Governor of Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-26 19:34:31
Al-Kadhimi officially assigns Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi as Governor of Dhi Qar