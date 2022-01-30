Report

Three demonstrations in Dhi Qar on Sunday morning

Date: 2022-01-30T10:37:06+0000
Three demonstrations in Dhi Qar on Sunday morning

Shafaq News/ A group of demonstrators on Sunday morning picketed the headquarters of the Dhi Qar governorate to protest their exclusion from the "unpaid lecturers" appointment rosters the Ministry of Education released recently.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that angry unemployed graduates blocked al-Nasr (Victory) bridge, downtown Nasiriyah, with burning tires to demand jobs.

"Employees at the Dhi Qar Refinery organized a demonstration near the Nasiriyah municipality headquarters to demand settling the issue of the land plots allocated to them," our correspondent added, "the demonstrators accused the municipality of usurping them."

