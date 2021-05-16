Report

Three children killed in an explosion of ISIS war remnants in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-16T06:06:55+0000
Three children killed in an explosion of ISIS war remnants in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Three children were killed, and two others were injured in an explosion of ISIS war remnants in Tikrit, Saladin.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the children were playing with an explosive device from the remnants of ISIS terrorist groups in al-Malha village, Northeast of Tikrit.

The source said that the village has not been fully cleared yet from ISIS explosives and landmines by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal square.

Many of the cities liberated from ISIS's grip still contain ISIS remnants that their disposal is halted for financial or technical issues.

