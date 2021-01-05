Three children injured in an explosion south of Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Three children were injured earlier today, Tuesday, by a foreign body explosion, South of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that three children sustained varying injuries when a foreign object exploded in Aweerij area, South of Baghdad. The source indicated that a security force transferred the children to a nearby hospital and started an investigation into the incident.

The source added that a citizen was injured after a gas tube exploded in a house in Al-Mafrafin neighborhood in Aweerij area.