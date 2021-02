Shafaq News/ A landmine blast killed two children and injured another, a source in al-Muthanna revealed earlier today, Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the three siblings were in a picnic in the governorate's desert, indicating that the two were killed immediately while the other sustained serious injuries.

Landmines have killed dozens in the formerly ISIS-held areas amid government-led efforts to remove them for the safety of civilians.