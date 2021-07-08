Report

Three cases of hemorrhagic fever in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-08T17:37:54+0000
Three cases of hemorrhagic fever in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ A source in Dhi Qar's Directorate of Health confirmed two deaths from the highly fatal hemorrhagic fever today, Thursday.

"The governorate reported two deaths from the hemorrhagic fever: a 51 years old woman and 17 years old girl," the source told Shafaq News agency, "there is a third case for a 19 years old butcher in al-Shatra. He is in a critical condition."

"This disease has no vaccine to the moment. It affects the people in close contact with cattle, sheep, and buffalos, and it is transmitted to humans directly by ticks," the source said.

