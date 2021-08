Shafaq News/ A security source in Dhi Qar reported that a security force arrested a terrorist north of the governorate, while two wanted men were arrested in Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that security forces ambushed a terrorist while he was coming from Saladin.

In a related context, the detachments of the Directorate of Controls and External Roads Affairs in the Baghdad Police Command arrested two suspects following the provisions of Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law.