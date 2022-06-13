Report

Three Presidencies call on parties to unify their positions

Date: 2022-06-13T18:53:44+0000
Three Presidencies call on parties to unify their positions

Shafaq News / The three Iraqi presidencies discussed, on Monday, the latest political developments in the country.

The Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement that its head, Faiq Zaidan, received today President Barham Salih, and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

The statement noted that the three Presidents agreed to call on all political parties to unify their positions and find a solution to the current crisis.

The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, warned of "chaos" in the aftermath of the mass resignation of the Sadrist lawmakers from the Iraqi parliament, urging the Kurdish parties to join hands. 

Barzani tweeted on Monday, "we are watching with concern the latest political updates in Iraq. We hope chaos does not prevail and the parliament represents all the Iraqis."

"I urge all the Kurdish parties to unite," he added.

