Three PMF members were wounded in an attack southeast of Tikrit

Shafaq News/ Three members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were wounded in an attack southeast of Tikrit, a security source in Saladin said on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that an explosive device, planted on the road in Al-Dur district in Saladin Governorate, blew up this evening while a PMF patrol of the 9th Brigade (Badr Forces) was passing, which resulted in injuries.

PMF troops were deployed to comb the area searching for other devices.

On the other hand, another security source told Shafaq News Agency, that a joint detachment of the Haidariya District Security Office and Drug Control in Najaf Governorate arrested a prominent drug dealer in Al-Haidariya.

The Joint force seized crystals, and other drug substances.