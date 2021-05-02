Three Kurdish parties will be contesting for the legislative elections in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A political source in Diyala revealed that only three Kurdish parties will be running for the legislative elections in the governorate.

The source said that the Kurdish parties contesting for the elections in the governorate are Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), and Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party, with one candidate for each.

The Independent High Electoral Commission closed the deadline for registering the candidates and the rosters.

267 parties, 49 under registration and 126 parties applying for registrations, are running for the legislative elections.

The candidates amounted to 3523, with the alliances running with 1002 candidates and parties with 1634.