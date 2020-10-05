Three Katyusha Rockets hit Baghdad

Shafaq News/ three Katyusha rockets landed on Monday, in the perimeter of Baghdad but caused no damage or casualties.

A security source said that two Katyusha rockets targeted the Baghdad airport while a third fired on a house in in Jadriya neighborhood, which is close to the Green Zone.

He did not give any further details.

The United States blames a series of rocket attacks near or on bases hosting its troops this year on Iran-aligned militia groups, although those groups have not claimed them.

Tension between the United States and Iran has ramped up over the last year, culminating in the U.S. killing of Iranian military mastermind Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a drone strike at Baghdad airport in January 2020.