Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Three Iraqi soldiers wounded in an ISIS attack in Mosul

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-04T10:58:27+0000
Three Iraqi soldiers wounded in an ISIS attack in Mosul

Shafaq News/ A senior security source reported today that members of the Iraqi army were wounded in an ISIS attack southeast of Mosul.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the terrorists attacked today at dawn a military post of the 14th Infantry Division of the Iraqi army, southeast of Mosul.

The source added that after the clashes took place between Iraqi forces and the terrorists, a support force reached the site and tried to pursue the perpetrators, but an explosive device was detonated on one of the vehicles, wounding three members of the army.

According to the source, the attack took place near the Khazer village located between Nineveh and Kirkuk.

related

Fires break out in Mosul forests

Date: 2021-06-14 20:09:38
Fires break out in Mosul forests

Mosul finally ready to receive Pope Francis

Date: 2021-03-05 14:22:04
Mosul finally ready to receive Pope Francis

A joint force launches a military operation against ISIS south of Mosul

Date: 2021-05-21 11:41:58
A joint force launches a military operation against ISIS south of Mosul

The police command discloses the details of Mosul explosion

Date: 2020-08-26 11:00:34
The police command discloses the details of Mosul explosion

NSS officer survives an IED attack in Mosul

Date: 2021-06-13 12:41:49
NSS officer survives an IED attack in Mosul

Iraqi forces end its operation in south of Mosul

Date: 2020-10-27 15:33:32
Iraqi forces end its operation in south of Mosul

US drone crashes south of Mosul

Date: 2021-03-23 16:46:40
US drone crashes south of Mosul

Iraqi supporters of Soleimani mark year since his killing

Date: 2021-01-03 16:20:42
Iraqi supporters of Soleimani mark year since his killing