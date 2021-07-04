Three Iraqi soldiers wounded in an ISIS attack in Mosul

Shafaq News/ A senior security source reported today that members of the Iraqi army were wounded in an ISIS attack southeast of Mosul.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the terrorists attacked today at dawn a military post of the 14th Infantry Division of the Iraqi army, southeast of Mosul.

The source added that after the clashes took place between Iraqi forces and the terrorists, a support force reached the site and tried to pursue the perpetrators, but an explosive device was detonated on one of the vehicles, wounding three members of the army.

According to the source, the attack took place near the Khazer village located between Nineveh and Kirkuk.