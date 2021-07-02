Report

Three Iraqi soldiers wounded in al ISIS attack in al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-02T05:44:17+0000
Shafaq News/ An official security source in the al-Anbar Governorate Operations Command reported today that three members of the Iraqi army were wounded after ISIS terrorists attacked their vehicle in the desert areas of Al-Rutba district, far west of al-Anbar.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "terrorists of the extremist organization had launched an attack on one of the vehicles of the Iraqi army forces stationed in the desert areas of Al-Rutba district, yesterday evening, Thursday, which resulted in three members being seriously wounded."

The source pointed out, "After the army was attacked, we received intelligence information that the organization's members were hiding in separate areas of the al-_Rutba desert. Intensive artillery strikes were carried out on the designated areas, but no results were obtained."

