Shafaq News/ Three Iraqi soldiers were reportedly injured in a blast from a roadside bomb in the governorate of Kirkuk on Monday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device targeted a unit from the 45th brigade of the Iraqi army's eighth division in Wadi Chay on the outskirts of the Daquq district.

"The attack resulted in injuring three soldiers with minor bruises. No serious injuries were reported," the source said.