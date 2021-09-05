Three Iraqi soldiers killed in clashes with an ISIS group in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ Three soldiers and scores of ISIS terrorists were reportedly killed in clashes between the Iraqi army and a group from the terrorist organization in the southeast of Mosul earlier today, Sunday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a force from the 14th company of the Iraqi army's 50th brigade detected a movement of ISIS group late into the night near mount Makhmour.

The force engaged with the terrorists, and three Iraqi soldiers were killed in action, the source said.

"Scores of ISIS terrorists were killed, but their bodies were pulled into hidden tunnels in the area. An accurate death toll could not be determined."

"A large-scale offensive is being organized to clear the outskirts of mount Makhmour to deter the attacks that exacerbated drastically."

Earlier on Sunday, a press release by the third brigade of the Iraqi army announced the death of three soldiers in the Makhmour attack.