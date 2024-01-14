Three Iraqi soldiers killed in an ISIS in Saladin: source

Shafaq News/ At least three Iraqi troops have been killed in a brazen attack waged by a group of ISIS militants in the northern governorate of Saladin, a security source reported on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the killed soldiers were members of an army unit from the Commandos Brigade that operates in the Jazeera sector.

"The army unit exchanged fire with a group of ISIS militants that attacked their headquarters on the Baiji-Haditha road," the source said. "Three soldiers were killed and a fourth was injured."

The Iraqi government declared victory over ISIS five years ago, but the group has continued to carry out sporadic attacks, amid fears of a resurgence.