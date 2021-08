Shafaq News / A security source reported that several casualties were recorded in an ISIS attack in Diyala.

The source told Shafaq News agency that ISIS snipers attacked an Iraqi army point north of al-Miqdadiyah.

The attack resulted in three deaths and one injury.

In another context, a PMF member was killed and three others were injured when an explosive device blew up targeting their patrol, 55 Km east of Baquba.

PMF detachments launched a searching campaign to pursue the perpetrators.