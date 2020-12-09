Three Iraqi soldiers killed and four other injured in an ISIS attack in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News / A security source in Al-Anbar Governorate reported that ISIS terrorists launched an attack on a military point, causing casualties among the security forces.

The source who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News agency that the terrorists attacked an army point in the Hit district, west of Al-Anbar.

Three soldiers were killed, and four others were wounded, the source said.

It is noteworthy that the Seventh Division in the Iraqi army launched raids and combing campaigns in Wadi al-Marj in anticipation of further attacks.