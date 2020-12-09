Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Three Iraqi soldiers killed and four other injured in an ISIS attack in Al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-09T12:57:46+0000
Three Iraqi soldiers killed and four other injured in an ISIS attack in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News / A security source in Al-Anbar Governorate reported that ISIS terrorists launched an attack on a military point, causing casualties among the security forces.

The source who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News agency that the terrorists attacked an army point in the Hit district, west of Al-Anbar.

Three soldiers were killed, and four others were wounded, the source said.

It is noteworthy that the Seventh Division in the Iraqi army launched raids and combing campaigns in Wadi al-Marj in anticipation of further attacks.

related

Iraqi authorities arrest the Commander of the Assassination Squad of ISIS in al-Anbar

Date: 2020-10-12 12:10:24
Iraqi authorities arrest the Commander of the Assassination Squad of ISIS in al-Anbar

ISIS targets areas with no security presence, Al-Rutba commissioner says

Date: 2020-11-29 11:50:00
ISIS targets areas with no security presence, Al-Rutba commissioner says

PMF destroys supplies of an ISIS gang in western Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-11-05 07:27:04
PMF destroys supplies of an ISIS gang in western Al-Anbar

A joint security operation to clear Al-Anbar from the remnants of ISI

Date: 2020-11-10 12:16:32
A joint security operation to clear Al-Anbar from the remnants of ISI

Two injured in an ISIS attack on a security point in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-11-24 06:16:31
Two injured in an ISIS attack on a security point in Al-Anbar

Four ISIS terrorists arrested in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-11-26 11:45:34
Four ISIS terrorists arrested in Al-Anbar

Kanous operations are continuing to get rid of ISIS

Date: 2020-09-22 08:50:09
Kanous operations are continuing to get rid of ISIS

A new strategy to pursue ISIS terrorists and thwart their attacks

Date: 2020-09-01 08:40:42
A new strategy to pursue ISIS terrorists and thwart their attacks