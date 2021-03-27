Three Iraqi governorates unveil preparations for COVID-19 vaccination rollouts

Shafaq News/ Local officials in three Iraqi governorates unveiled details of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign preparations.

The spokesperson of the Public Health Directorate in Maysan, Muhammad al-Kinani, told Shafaq News Agency that the governorate's share of COVID-19 vaccines is 9800 doses to be distributed to 13 vaccination centers throughout the governorate.

The Spokesman of Najaf Public Health Directorate, Basem al-Hamidawi, said that nearly 3000 citizens registered for the AstraZeneca vaccine queue within the past few hours.

Al-Hamidawi said that the vaccination rollout in the governorate started earlier today for the applicants older than 18 years old, with 25 vaccination centers dedicated to the process.

He added that Najaf had received 12,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dhi Qar's head of Health Directorate, Saddam Tawil, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that Baghdad handed the governorate 17,000 doses. The doses will be administered to adults more than 18 years registered applicants who haven't caught the virus in the past eight months.