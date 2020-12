Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported that 3 ISIS terrorists were killed in an ambush on the outskirts of Miqdadiyah district, 40 km northeast of Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Imams of Al-Baqi’ Brigade managed to kill 3 ISIS terrorists after they tried to infiltrate near security points belonging to the brigade.”

The imams of Al-Baqi’ are deployed in the outskirts of Miqdadiyah district in the eastern villages.