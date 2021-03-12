Three ISIS terrorists infiltrated Al-Anbar and attacked a citizen's house, a source reports

Shafaq News / An official security source in al-Anbar Operations Command in western Iraq reported that three ISIS terrorists had infiltrated the Al-Daraama in Al-Rutba district, raided the house of a citizen named Muhammad Jabbar and forced him to hand over his vehicle.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The terrorists carried out the operation, taking advantage of the dust storm in the western regions of al-Anbar."

"They stole the vehicle to cross the security fence surrounding the area, and head towards Al-Qaim district."

It is noteworthy that a security source confirmed earlier today, that security forces personnel had been deployed in desert areas and the entrances to western cities, anticipating any attempt by ISIS terrorists to exploit the dust storm that struck many western regions.