Three ISIS terrorists in the custody of CTS on the third day of the "Martyr's Revenge" operation
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-01-24T11:24:42+0000
Shafaq News/ The Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) announced on Sunday arresting three terrorists as part of the "the martyrs' revenge" operations that began on Friday this week.
In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the CTS said, "For the third day in a row, the Counter-Terrorism Service continues the series of successful operations that began at dawn on Friday, as our heroic formations managed to strike a terrorist network that has many ties with the remnants of ISIS terrorist gangs."
The statement revealed that three terrorists were arrested in Heet district, north of Ramadi, al-Anbar Governorate, indicating that the arrestees were caught in possession of vital documents and binoculars to monitor the security forces' movements.
The statement added, "over the past three days, ten ISIS members were arrested."
The statement stressed, "the Counter-Terrorism Service draws strength from the support of the Iraqi people. In return, it has not and will not stop carrying out its basic tasks and the missions assigned to it until Iraq reaches a safe and stable environment."