Three ISIS terrorists in the custody of CTS on the third day of the "Martyr's Revenge" operation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-24T11:24:42+0000

Shafaq News/ The Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) announced on Sunday arresting three terrorists as part of the "the martyrs' revenge" operations that began on Friday this week. In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the CTS said, "For the third day in a row, the Counter-Terrorism Service continues the series of successful operations that began at dawn on Friday, as our heroic formations managed to strike a terrorist network that has many ties with the remnants of ISIS terrorist gangs." The statement revealed that three terrorists were arrested in Heet district, north of Ramadi, al-Anbar Governorate, indicating that the arrestees were caught in possession of vital documents and binoculars to monitor the security forces' movements. The statement added, "over the past three days, ten ISIS members were arrested." The statement stressed, "the Counter-Terrorism Service draws strength from the support of the Iraqi people. In return, it has not and will not stop carrying out its basic tasks and the missions assigned to it until Iraq reaches a safe and stable environment."

related

An Iraqi soldier killed in an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-06 20:11:18

Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-25 18:57:32

ISIS does not have the ability to return to Kirkuk, Iraqi MP says

Date: 2020-12-04 17:49:24

ISIS releases hostages in Diyala

Date: 2020-06-06 12:49:40

Yathrib district director demands war equipment to confront "ISIS surprise attacks"

Date: 2020-11-20 11:24:24

An ISIS leader arrested in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-10 09:26:10

ISIS terrorist arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-01 09:31:32

Three Iraqi soldiers killed and four other injured in an ISIS attack in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-12-09 12:57:46