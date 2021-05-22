Three ISIS terrorists arrested in Mosul

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested three ISIS terrorists and the seized explosive devices and materials in their possession, south of Mosul.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "a National Security Service unit apprehended three wanted members of ISIS, as well as a fourth individual who had been sheltering them in his home in the village of Malihat al-Bakara, in the sub-district of Tall Abtah south of Mosul."

It added, "Radio communication devices, ammunition and explosive materials were found inside the house and seized, as well as a laptop containing information on ISIS."

The source indicated that the operation was launched based on intelligence information.