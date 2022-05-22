Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Three ISIS militants killed in an airstrike in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-22T08:50:21+0000
Three ISIS militants killed in an airstrike in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Three ISIS militants were killed in a large-scale military operation carried out by the Iraqi army in the vicinity of al-Tharthar lake, the Security Media Cell (SMC) reported on Sunday.

According to SMC, a group of terrorists were spotted commuting in a Pickup vehicle in the north of al-Tharthar lake near al-Sukariyat Bridge.

"Immediately, a Cessna Caravan affiliated with the Iraqi airforce carried out two airstrikes, killing two members of the terrorist group," SMC added.

"Simultaneously, a joint force from al-Jazeera Operations Command launched a search campaign in the desert of al-Tharthar. The Iraqi airforce executed a third airstrike, killing a third terrorist."

"The death of three terrorists was confirmed during this operation. The security forces found a KIA vehicle loaded with explosive material," the SMC said.

related

An Iraqi army delegation arrives in Yathrib to follow up the situation after the ISIS attack

Date: 2021-07-31 08:08:59
An Iraqi army delegation arrives in Yathrib to follow up the situation after the ISIS attack

Peshmerga, Iraqi Army launch operations against ISIS between Kurdistan and Saladin

Date: 2021-12-31 18:03:37
Peshmerga, Iraqi Army launch operations against ISIS between Kurdistan and Saladin

New details about ISIS attack on the Iraqi Army military points

Date: 2021-07-31 09:26:30
New details about ISIS attack on the Iraqi Army military points

Iraqi army and Popular Crowd launch four-axis operation on ISIS cells

Date: 2019-09-03 11:27:29
Iraqi army and Popular Crowd launch four-axis operation on ISIS cells

Kurdish and Iraqi forces join hands to clear Kafri and Tuz Khurmato from ISIS cells

Date: 2022-05-12 14:15:43
Kurdish and Iraqi forces join hands to clear Kafri and Tuz Khurmato from ISIS cells

Four ISIS militants killed in a failed attack on the Iraqi army

Date: 2022-02-10 09:55:34
Four ISIS militants killed in a failed attack on the Iraqi army

ISIS kills four Iraqi army members

Date: 2021-07-17 10:58:39
ISIS kills four Iraqi army members

A security operation launched in Karbala after ISIS movements

Date: 2020-03-03 11:14:48
A security operation launched in Karbala after ISIS movements