Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Three ISIS members caught in Nineveh plain, SMC reports

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-02T15:37:30+0000
Three ISIS members caught in Nineveh plain, SMC reports

Shafaq News/ Iraqi military intelligence captured three persons with links to the terrorist organization of ISIS in Nineveh plain, the Security Media Cell (SMC) reported earlier today, Wednesday.

SMC said in a brief press release that the intelligence unit of the Iraqi army's 16th division managed to locate and apprehend three persons with suspected connections to ISIS at Shaheed Sabhan checkpoint in Nineveh plain.

"The arrestees are wanted by the Judiciary pursuant to the provisions of Article 4/Terrorism," SMC added.

related

Iraqi army arrests an ISIS terrorist in a preemptive security operation in Nineveh

Date: 2021-04-29 16:28:17
Iraqi army arrests an ISIS terrorist in a preemptive security operation in Nineveh

PMF repels an ISIS attack in Nineveh

Date: 2021-11-06 21:05:15
PMF repels an ISIS attack in Nineveh

Security operation to pursue ISIS militants in Nineveh

Date: 2021-06-13 13:52:54
Security operation to pursue ISIS militants in Nineveh

Prominent terrorist arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-10-21 19:50:29
Prominent terrorist arrested in Nineveh

ISIS female terrorist arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-06-02 13:26:36
ISIS female terrorist arrested in Nineveh

PMF member killed in an ISIS attack in Nineveh 

Date: 2022-01-04 14:59:08
PMF member killed in an ISIS attack in Nineveh 

Security forces locate an ISIS den in Nineveh

Date: 2021-10-07 17:52:50
Security forces locate an ISIS den in Nineveh

Iraqi army seizes 36 artifacts in an ISIS tunnel in Nineveh

Date: 2022-02-17 12:16:25
Iraqi army seizes 36 artifacts in an ISIS tunnel in Nineveh