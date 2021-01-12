Report

Three ISIS leaders killed in an airstrike in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-12T05:41:09+0000
Shafaq News / The joint operations command in Kirkuk said that three ISIS leaders were killed in an airstrike, southern the governorate.

 Saad Harbiyeh, the commander of the advanced headquarters of the joint operations in Kirkuk, said that the international coalition airforces targeted three leaders of the terrorist organization of ISIS in Tal Eid, west of Daquq district, which led to their deaths.

 Harbiyeh also reported that the CTS had arrested a leader of ISIS in a security operation in an eastern Kirkuk neighborhood.

