Shafaq News / The Federal Intelligence agency announced arresting three ISIS leaders in Baghdad.

The Agency said in a statement that the agency had been planning for the operation, in which the terrorists were arrested, for several days.

According to the statement, the perpetrators are wanted per article 4/Terrorism.

The terrorists confessed to carrying out terrorist attacks in al-Anbar governorate, and participated in others against the security forces and civilians in Raqqa, Syria.