Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Thousands of vehicles gear up to pour into Baghdad ahead of tomorrow's Friday prayer

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-14T12:00:01+0000
Thousands of vehicles gear up to pour into Baghdad ahead of tomorrow's Friday prayer
Shafaq News/ Thousands of vehicles gear up to flock to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, in response to an invitation from the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, for a massive Friday prayer.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces proceeded with tightening the security control on the outskirts of al-Sadr city on the eastern side of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and deployed units from the intelligence body in anticipation of any emergency.

"So far, there have been no orders to raise the security alertness to level C," the source said. 

Meanwhile, Iraq's Ministry of Defense Jumah Enad Saadoun held an expanded meeting at the headquarters of the Baghdad Operations Command with high-level security and military commanders to prepare for the event. 

Al-Sadr has called for a unified prayer on 15 July to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the first Friday prayer held by his father, the renowned late Grand Ayatollah Muhammad Muhammad Sadeq al-Sadr.

 Many fear this could be the start of mass protests.

related

Al-Sadr calls for "centralizing" currency market to counter dinar's depreciation 

Date: 2022-02-17 16:59:37
Al-Sadr calls for "centralizing" currency market to counter dinar's depreciation 

Including al-Kadhimi, al-Sadr proposes four names for the Prime Ministry

Date: 2021-10-06 14:35:17
Including al-Kadhimi, al-Sadr proposes four names for the Prime Ministry

Al-Sadr lashes out at the US comments on anti-normalization law: is this your policy?

Date: 2022-05-27 14:54:45
Al-Sadr lashes out at the US comments on anti-normalization law: is this your policy?

Al-Sadr: the recent events in the US proved the "falsity" of Western democracy

Date: 2021-01-07 15:33:38
Al-Sadr: the recent events in the US proved the "falsity" of Western democracy

Coordination Framework on al-Ameri's meeting with al-Sadr: positive

Date: 2022-01-16 20:28:59
Coordination Framework on al-Ameri's meeting with al-Sadr: positive

Al-Sadr submits five suggestions to overcome the economic crisis in Iraq

Date: 2022-03-05 10:22:32
Al-Sadr submits five suggestions to overcome the economic crisis in Iraq

Al-Sadr to meet the leaders of the Coordination Framework tomorrow 

Date: 2021-12-28 13:44:32
Al-Sadr to meet the leaders of the Coordination Framework tomorrow 

Al-Sadr: some parties want to impede the government formation

Date: 2021-11-21 20:44:16
Al-Sadr: some parties want to impede the government formation