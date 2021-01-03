Thousands gather in Soleimani’s first anniversary in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-03T14:04:46+0000

Shafaq News /thousands of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) supporters gathered in in Tahrir Square in the center of the capital, Baghdad in the first anniversary of the assassination of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the leader of the PMF, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis. Shafaq News Agency correspondent stated; Thousands of PMF supporters were denounced the US presence in Iraq holding pictures of Soleimani; Al-Muhandi; Iraqi flags and anti-American slogans. political leaders participated in the demonstrations including leader of the Badr Organization Hadi al-Amiri, the head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, Faleh al-Fayyad, and the chief of staff of the PMF, Abu Fadak . On Saturday, Iran-backed Iraqi commander of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Qais Khazali, pledged to take revenge for the assassination of the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and the commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani. Earlier, The Head of Badr Organization Hadi al-Amiri and the leader of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Qais Khazali called for demonstrations in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad on the anniversary of the assassination of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. In recent days there has been increased concern and vigilance about what Iranian-backed forces might do in the lead up to the anniversary of a Jan. 3 U.S. drone strike in Iraq that killed top Iranian general. Washington blames Iran-backed factions for regular rocket attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq, including near the embassy. No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility. For its part, Iran expressed hope that the Trump’ administration will not do anything wrong (Attacking Iran) Yahya Rahim Safavi, a top military aide to Khamenei said in a statement to the official Iranian TV, Iran wont bad things to happen until the “malignant “Trump departure, stressing “A revenge will be taken for Soleimani's assassination.” "The Iranian armed forces are monitoring all American movements in the region, in the Mediterranean, the Sea of Oman, the Red Sea, and the Indian Ocean and even in the neighboring countries, and we are ready to respond at any time." He added "We should not consider that the American forces are weak and incapable, but the American forces in the region are weak and are under our supervision," the adviser said.

