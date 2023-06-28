Thousands gather at Sheikh Al-Jilani's shrine for Eid prayer

Shafaq News / Thousands of individuals partook in the morning of Wednesday in the religious ceremony of Eid prayer at the mausoleum of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Al-Jilani, situated in the heart of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The lens of Shafaq News Agency's camera captured the solemn rituals and religious observances, attended by numerous individuals from both within and outside of Iraq.

Following the conclusion of the prayer, the worshipers promptly engaged in exchanging congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and commenced the ceremonial visitation to the shrine of Sheikh Al-Jilani.